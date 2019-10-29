News
Armenia PM: I instructed Davit Ananyan to take Hayk Martirosyan back to State Revenue Committee
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian  Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan referred to the incident that took place on the day of his visit to Yerevan Ararat car customs office.

In particular, he wrote:

“Dear compatriots, you all remember that during my visit to the Yerevan car customs house on April 9 of this year, I ordered to dismiss one customs officer (later revealed to be Hayk Martirosyan) for inappropriate treatment of the state flag of the Republic of Armenia.

Today I have instructed SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan to re-accept Martirosyan into service in the SRC system; naturally, with consent. I think this period was enough for all of us to make proper conclusions about the situation.

P.S. Since April, I have repeatedly been convinced that there is a need to set standards for treatment of the state flag of the Republic of Armenia.

In the near future I am going to give concrete assignments on this topic."
