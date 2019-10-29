Armenia PM: I instructed Davit Ananyan to take Hayk Martirosyan back to State Revenue Committee

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan referred to the incident that took place on the day of his visit to Yerevan Ararat car customs office.
In particular, he wrote:
“Dear compatriots, you all remember that during my visit to the Yerevan car customs house on April 9 of this year, I ordered to dismiss one customs officer (later revealed to be Hayk Martirosyan) for inappropriate treatment of the state flag of the Republic of Armenia.
Today I have instructed SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan to re-accept Martirosyan into service in the SRC system; naturally, with consent. I think this period was enough for all of us to make proper conclusions about the situation.
P.S. Since April, I have repeatedly been convinced that there is a need to set standards for treatment of the state flag of the Republic of Armenia.
In the near future I am going to give concrete assignments on this topic."