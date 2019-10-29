News
Karabakh FM working visit to US kicks off
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The working visit of the delegation headed by Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian to the US capital Washington has started. Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations David Melkumian is part of the delegation.

Within the framework of the visit Masis Mayilian, will deliver a speech at the event in the U.S. Congress dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh, as the keynote speaker. Meetings with chairmen and members of key Standing Committees of the U.S. Congress, as well as speeches at reputable think tanks in Washington are also scheduled. The Foreign Minister will meet with representatives of the Armenian community organizations as well.

On October 28, at the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia the delegation of the Republic of Artsakh met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the USA Varuzhan Nersesyan and the diplomatic staff of the Embassy. Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA Robert Avetisyan also participated in the meeting.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs presented the foreign policy priorities of the Republic of Artsakh and the main areas of activity of the ministry, aimed, in particular, at the international recognition of Artsakh and the expansion of foreign relations. In this context, Masis Mayilian noted the importance of developing relations with the United States at various levels.

The Foreign Minister answered the questions of the participants of the meeting.
Հայերեն
