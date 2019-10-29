Analyst claims situation over Artsakh, Syria has nothing in common

Turkey has achieved the desired goal by about 30%, said expert on Iran Vardan Voskanyan Tuesday at the conference.

According to the expert, there was no serious shift of forces.

“I think Turkey has achieved the desired goal by about 30%. Turkey dominates some sections of the border, failing to create the coveted security belt,” he said.

According to him, it is obvious that Tehran has diplomatic leverage and there are pro-Iranian groups involved in hostilities. Vardan Voskanyan recalled that the Kurds are one of the Iranian nationalities. According to him, the Iranian influence in the region is not comparable with the Turkish one, and no problem can be solved without Iran’s participation.

In this regard, he recalled that Iran has many satellites to track the situation in the region. “As for the Armenian battalion, this is a bait against us. There are several players with their interests. Turks can and use it against us. For example, Cavusoglu in Baku stated that the Armenians are members of the the Kurdistan Workers' Party. Each time Azerbaijan talks about the similarity of the situation around Artsakh and Syria, and expresses hopes for Turkey. Although it is clear that Artsakh and Syria have nothing in common.