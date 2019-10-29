Police do not allow Yerevan demolished houses’ former residents to pitch tent outside government mansions

YEREVAN. – Police did not allow the former residents of the demolished houses at Yerevan’s Yekmalyan Street, and who have fallen victim to eminent domain are holding a protest outside the government mansions on Proshyan Street today, to pitch tent outside these mansions.
“I will put up a tent on it so that I can sleep here. I don't have a home, I'm going to sleep here,” said one resident.
The police, however, did not allow them to pitch tents. “Do your action, don't put it up, you don't have permission from the municipality to pitch a tent.
I do not hinder you; do your action," a police officer said.
About 30 former residents of Yekmalyan Street have been fighting for getting compensation for their demolished homes for the past 15 years.
Three high-rises have been built in the area which was recognized as eminent domain, but no dwellings have been allocated to the area's now former residents, although they have pre-signed contracts.
Most of them live on rent, and some live at Yekmalyan Street's yet-non-demolished but half-ruined homes with no public utilities.