Armenia government representative: Starting with discovery of real owners of metal mines, process will be stepped up

YEREVAN. – The Government of Armenia has undertaken to formulate more transparent and accountable governance, to make information available on the activities of any government body, and to increase the publicity of the actions of public administration bodies. This was stated by Liana Ghaltakhchyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, during today's workshop on "Transparency of Real Owners."

According to her, in line with the Open Government Partnership Initiative Action Plan adopted in 2018, the Government of the Republic of Armenia has undertaken to carry out ambitious reforms, including legislative changes in important areas for citizens.

“One of them is the process of discovering the real owners. Within the framework of the Open Government Partnership, Armenia has teamed up with the 14 governments in the Open Owner Leadership Team to form a platform for discovering real owners.

As a member of the initiative on transparency of the extractive industries in 2017, Armenia has undertaken to publish the Public Register of Real Mining Companies by 2020.

In April 2018, the National Assembly adopted a set of laws defining the process and scope of the disclosure of the real owners, which set the legal basis for the disclosure of the real owners,” she said.

Ghaltakhchyan also emphasized that starting from the discovery of the real owners of metal mines, they will gradually expand the process of discovering the owners of legal entities in other domains and introducing a common and accessible platform for information on their owners in the state register.