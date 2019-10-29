People evacuated from Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel after bomb alert

YEREVAN. – People were evacuated from the hotel after an alert on an explosive device in the building of the Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel. As of 12:21pm, a cynicology team and police are conducting a search of the area.
On October 29, at 11:20am, the 911 emergency hotline received an alert that an explosive device had been installed in the hotel building.
A fire and rescue squad, an emergency response team, a disaster medicine task force officer, a psychiatric specialist, a cynicology team, and a bomb squad were dispatched to the scene.