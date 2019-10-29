News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
People evacuated from Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel after bomb alert
People evacuated from Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel after bomb alert
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – People were evacuated from the hotel after an alert on an explosive device in the building of the Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel. As of 12:21pm, a cynicology team and police are conducting a search of the area.

On October 29, at 11:20am, the 911 emergency hotline received an alert that an explosive device had been installed in the hotel building.

A fire and rescue squad, an emergency response team, a disaster medicine task force officer, a psychiatric specialist, a cynicology team, and a bomb squad were dispatched to the scene.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Lawyer: Human rights activist, Artsakh Ombudsman ready to vouch for Arsen Babayan
The supervising prosecutor submitted a petition to change the preventive measure in respect of Arsen Babayan and release him...
 Armenian police publish footage on shocking murder of elderly woman
When checking operational information in the basement of a house in the metropolitan area of ​​Nor Aresh…
Number of Armenian Traffic Police's employees increases at Gyumri customs point
“Our employees continue to receive as much as they did before…
One of Europol's most wanted criminals detained in Spain
The arrest was made in the city of Marbella...
 German Economy Minister hospitalized after falling off stage
It is not mentioned if he had lost consciousness...
 Court to apply to civil hospital for ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to attend next court hearing
The defendant should be present at the next hearing…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos