Former resident of Yerevan demolished house: Every morning we will come to government mansions to protest

YEREVAN. – We have decided to come to the government mansions to complain because our now elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan lives with his wife in a glorious way, but he cannot solve our issues. One of the former residents of the houses that were demolished in Yekmalyan Street, stated this during their protest outside the government mansions today.
"We expect the government to resolve this issue, or provide compensation," she said.
Another resident said they needed dates, as winter was ahead. "We want to meet with Mr. Pashinyan to determine what we will do; but they ignore us and say nothing. "
She insisted that they be provided with temporary shelter until compensation was paid. “We will come here every morning until we get an answer. This is a serious issue, this is a violation of the RA citizen's rights.”
About 30 former residents of Yekmalyan Street have been fighting for getting compensation for their demolished homes for the past 15 years.
Three high-rises have been built in the area which was recognized as eminent domain, but no dwellings have been allocated to the area's now former residents, although they have pre-signed contracts.
Most of them live on rent, and some live at Yekmalyan Street's yet-non-demolished but half-ruined homes with no public utilities.