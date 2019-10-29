Analyst: Explaining Armenian authorities’ policy is becoming more difficult day by day

The Armenian authorities pursue an inadequate foreign policy, said analyst Karen Bekaryan on Tuesday.
According to him, an adequate foreign policy answers two questions - whether the opportunities are being used to the maximum and whether challenges are being neutralized.
“There is no adequate foreign policy in any direction,” he said.
According to him, the authorities have no idea what they want both inside the country, Karabakh, and in foreign policy.
As he noted, the authorities are working according to the logic of "causing excitement in society with populist steps.”
“Such logic serves the interests of a limited group for a short time and after it becomes a challenge, and evidence of that is a recent interview by the Foreign Minister to BBC channel,” he said adding that it is becoming more and more difficult to explain their policy.