Conclusion: Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's health is compatible with his detention, he can attend court sessions

YEREVAN. – The results of the medical examination intended to examine the health condition of former MP Manvel Grigoryan were presented during the court session today.
According to this conclusion, the illnesses mentioned in the diagnosis and the degree of their complexity do not correspond to the government's 2006 decision on the list of serious illnesses impeding serving a sentence.
In addition, at present Grigoryan can receive treatment at any Armenian hospital equipped with specialist services, and he may receive treatment at the penitentiary if it is provided with appropriate medical services.
According to the results of the examination, there is a negative dynamics in Manvel Grigoryan's illnesses, and his life-threatening risk can be minimized if treatment and nutrition are maintained.
"According to the forensic examination, Manvel Grigoryan's life may be in danger due to long-term diabetes unbalanced conditions, but appropriate treatment and diet preservation can minimize those risks."
In conclusion, Manvel Grigoryan's health is compatible with his detention, and he may attend court hearings.