Hunan Poghosyan. Only Hovhannes Kocharyan knows why he was dismissed

YEREVAN. – I have held positions at a young age, and I think being young is an advantage, and combining youth and experience is the ideal option. The governor of Armenia’s Syunik Province, Hunan Poghosyan, stated this in a conversation with journalists today in the National Assembly.
“It is more important to combine experience and youth. You go to extremes by opposing them,” he said.
Asked if it is okay for him to be governed by a 25-year-old, Hunan Poghosyan replied: "Not at 25, but I have led at the age of 29, and I think it is very normal if the leader is normal, prepared, has a great sense of responsibility, and there is statehood in him."
He disagrees with the observation that the police system is being politicized by allowing civilians to be appointed as NSS and police chiefs. "I wouldn't say that, even though such issues don't really concern me."
Asked how he assesses the fact that Deputy Chief of Police Hovhannes Kocharyan was dismissed after expressing his opinion on the matter, the Syunik governor said: “I can't say for sure; that's what you say. Only Hovhannes Kocharyan knows why he was dismissed. According to official information, Hovhannes Kocharyan has been dismissed on his own request."