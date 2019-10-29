News
Armenia provincial governor on top officials’ salary increase: I have received in some cases, not in other cases
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The police serve the law, and by serving the law, they serve the people. The governor of Armenia’s Syunik Province, Hunan Poghosyan, a former police official, stated this in a conversation with journalists today in the National Assembly, and referring to Ararat Province governor Garik Sargsyan's statement that police always serve the day's authorities.

"There is a problem of misunderstanding here. The police serve the law, and by serving the law, they serve the people," Poghosyan said.

Referring to the recent increase in the salaries of ministers, deputy ministers and provincial governors, the governor said: “My salary has increased as a bonus. There have been cases that I received, there have been cases—no.”
