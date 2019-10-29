News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Roberto Fico to Ararat Mirzoyan: Italy to continue promoting dialogue on Karabakh
Roberto Fico to Ararat Mirzoyan: Italy to continue promoting dialogue on Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Italy on an official visit, met with Italian Chamber of Deputies speaker Roberto Fico.

Mirzoyan highlighted importance to the high level of Armenian-Italian relations and noted that there are many bridges connecting the two peoples and two states, Armenian parliament’s press service reported.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his gratitude for the adoption of the initiative on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Speaking about the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to exclusively peaceful resolution of the problem and the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The Armenian parliament speaker highlighted the importance of balanced and constructive approaches by international partners on different platforms, including the use of formulations agreed within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Agreeing with Mirzoyan's rhetoric, Roberto Fico noted that Italy will continue to promote dialogue, which is the only way to a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict.

Ararat Mirzoyan called on his partner to ratify the Armenia-EU deal as soon as possible to strengthen ties both with the EU and all its member states.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Analyst claims situation over Artsakh, Syria has nothing in common
“I think Turkey has achieved the desired goal by about 30%…
Armenian Defense Minister will not leave for Baku
For the CIS Council of Ministers of Defense meeting…
 Armenian FM: Armenia and Azerbaijani leaders’ meeting not scheduled yet
Asked to comment whether there is a specific document on the negotiating table, the minister noted that over 27 years of talks…
 Armenian FM: Cavusoglu’s statements deserve all condemnation
“We have confirmed our readiness to normalize relations without conditions…
 Bulgarian FM: Karabakh conflict should be resolved under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group
Bulgaria has very good relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia…
Sharmazanov on FM interview: He does not even mention that Artsakh is historic Armenian territory
“International recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh should have no alternative…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos