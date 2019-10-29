Roberto Fico to Ararat Mirzoyan: Italy to continue promoting dialogue on Karabakh

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Italy on an official visit, met with Italian Chamber of Deputies speaker Roberto Fico.

Mirzoyan highlighted importance to the high level of Armenian-Italian relations and noted that there are many bridges connecting the two peoples and two states, Armenian parliament’s press service reported.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his gratitude for the adoption of the initiative on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Speaking about the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to exclusively peaceful resolution of the problem and the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The Armenian parliament speaker highlighted the importance of balanced and constructive approaches by international partners on different platforms, including the use of formulations agreed within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Agreeing with Mirzoyan's rhetoric, Roberto Fico noted that Italy will continue to promote dialogue, which is the only way to a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict.

Ararat Mirzoyan called on his partner to ratify the Armenia-EU deal as soon as possible to strengthen ties both with the EU and all its member states.