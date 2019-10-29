Armenia province governor: Any decision by PM is not only normal but also right

Armenian PM receives delegation led by UN Under-Secretary-General

Minister: Reduction strategy will continue in Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure

Why governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik awarded daughter with honor certificate

Lawyer: Human rights activist, Artsakh Ombudsman ready to vouch for Arsen Babayan

Clashes between protesters, government supporters occur in Beirut

Armenian environment minister views Amulsar gold mine issue on two levels

Minister: Armenian government will continue its support to farmers

On October 31, US Congress to pass resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide?

Azerbaijan MFA transmits note of protest to France Ambassador

Analysis: Armenian government takes planned action 8 months after government debt was almost unchanged

Conference dedicated to Yerevan's 2,800th anniversary to be held jointly with Rome

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia official: There are heavy metals in Voghji river, I suppose there will be criminal accountability

Lebanese PM intends to resign

Armenian MP on Vazgen Manukyan and Serzh Sargsyan

Combat potential of 102nd Russian military base in Armenia to almost double

Armenian official: Functions of health and labor inspectorate need to be increased

Minister: It is planned to attract diaspora to plant new trees in Armenia

Argentinean Rafael Grossi becomes new IAEA Director General

Armenia provincial governor: I don't measure my work productivity with salary

Armenian justice minister: No serious steps taken to introduce real owners institution yet

Environment minister: Expenditures for cleaning Lake Sevan in 2020 will increase

Armenian police publish footage on shocking murder of elderly woman

Newspaper: Venice Commission President on process against Hrayr Tovmasyan

All banks paralyzed for 12 days in row in Lebanon

Number of Armenian Traffic Police's employees increases at Gyumri customs point

SkyPower interested in cooperation with Armenia in solar energy

OGP CEO Sanjay Pradhan on disclosure of real owners and investment climate

Armenia province governor: Any decision by PM is not only normal but also right

One of Europol's most wanted criminals detained in Spain

AMD 6.8 billion to be allocated to Armenian Environment Ministry in 2020

Number of S. Korean tourists in Armenia increases 38%, there may be direct air link

Justice minister: Armenia ready to work on disclosing information on real owners

Lexus preparing to unveil its first electric car

Armenian environment minister: Costs of maintaining apparatus reduced

Armenian trade union issues statement on outsourcing state bodies' audit

German Economy Minister hospitalized after falling off stage

EU-supported work-based learning model to be tested at Armenia’s Goris, Stepanavan agricultural colleges

Court to apply to civil hospital for ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to attend next court hearing

Lawyer: We are dealing with another illegal pressure on Hrayr Tovmasyan

Armenia Parliament: We look forward to Italian partners’ support in visa liberalization with EU

Manvel Grigoryan's defendants file motion to change his restraint

Powerful earthquake hit Philippines: 9 killed, 200 injured

Artsakh police search for man captured in photo

Armenia provincial governor on top officials’ salary increase: I have received in some cases, not in other cases

Karapetyan: Road safety begins with its reconstruction, implementation

Bekaryan: What was happening in Armenia was not even nightmare

Hunan Poghosyan. Only Hovhannes Kocharyan knows why he was dismissed

Former resident of Yerevan demolished house: Every morning we will come to government mansions to protest

Congressman Schiff optimistic on vote of US recognition of Armenian Genocide

No explosive device detected at Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel

Conclusion: Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's health is compatible with his detention, he can attend court sessions

Governor: Providing road signs to areas related to funding problem

Minister presents Armenian pavilion to His Highnesses Amir of Qatar and President of Rwanda

Roberto Fico to Ararat Mirzoyan: Italy to continue promoting dialogue on Karabakh

Armenia government representative: Starting with discovery of real owners of metal mines, process will be stepped up

Expert on Iran: It’s a luxury for Armenia not to have clear policy in Middle East

Analyst: Explaining Armenian authorities’ policy is becoming more difficult day by day

Japan urges US to stop paratrooper units' training at air base in country's south

Prosperous Armenia Party MP: I will be arrested

Police do not allow Yerevan demolished houses’ former residents to pitch tent outside government mansions

CIS defense ministers to discuss experience of repelling drone attacks in Syria

Armenia PM: I instructed Davit Ananyan to take Hayk Martirosyan back to State Revenue Committee

Armenian community incomes to increase by over AMD 3 billion in 2020

People evacuated from Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel after bomb alert

Analyst claims situation over Artsakh, Syria has nothing in common

Badasyan about taking Babloyan out of surgery: Law enforcement must exercise sufficient caution

Armenia Military Prosecutor's Office exposes loss of about 10bn drams

Karabakh FM working visit to US kicks off

Armenia official to Prince of Romania: Romania can become gateway for cooperation with EU for us

Artsakh National Assembly committee to hold sitting on candidate for Audit Chamber member

Explosive device reportedly installed at Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel (PHOTOS)

Armenian Genocide historic vote will be today

Nikol Pashinyan on opening of new jobs

Badasyan: We’ve received Venice Commission’s opinion on Istanbul Convention

Armenia FM leaving for Monaco on working visit

Russian Defense Minister arrives in Gyumri on working visit

Badasyan: I have no desire to meet Nairi Hunanyan

Yerevan demolished houses’ former residents protesting outside government mansions

US life prisoner mistakenly released from prison

Armenian-Indian ties have great potential for development in pharmaceutical industry

Information ascertained on Armenia Constitutional Court president’s abuse of official powers

Armenian Ombudsman makes statement on Arsen Babayan’s case

Newspaper: Where was Armenia soldier missing for 10 days?

US former ambassador to UN claims US likely to adopt Armenian genocide

WHO representative: Road accidents account for large proportion of Armenia citizens' deaths aged 5 to 29

Saudi prince congratulates Trump on elimination of ISIS leader

Armenian NSS stats: 446 criminal cases in 9 months

Armenia roads’ safety level is low

World oil prices falling

Newspaper: Authorities find replacement for Arthur Javadyan?

Yerevan hosts discussions on Armenia road safety

Armenian Defense Minister will not leave for Baku

Yerevan police find bone, skull of woman killed 14 years ago

Newspaper: Real aims of Istanbul Convention to be presented in Armenia parliament

Newspaper: Russians complain about Armenian authorities

Newspaper: International organizations to respond to Armenia

Armenia's Pashinyan: Biolabs have no military purpose at all

Armenia premiere: For us, Russia is integral part of European civilization