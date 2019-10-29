Armenia province governor: Any decision by PM is not only normal but also right

YEREVAN. – From the lower ranks to the highest officials in the public administration system, rates are clearly set, in addition to bonuses. The governor of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province, Davit Gevorgyan, said this in the talk with the journalists in the National Assembly today.
"At the moment, I can talk about information that does not contain a secret," he said, referring to the prime minister's secret instruction that the salaries of ministers, deputy ministers, secretaries-general, and provincial governors be raised.
Gevorgyan declined to say how much he was getting because he said it was classified information.
Asked whether it is normal for the head of state to raise the salaries of such officials by a secret order. Gevorgyan replied: “I consider any decision of the Prime Minister not only normal, but also right."
Davit Gevorgyan noted that he is also dissatisfied that many provincial hall employees receive very low salaries, and said that therefore the lowest paid employees of the state system should receive high salaries in order to get an effective state system.