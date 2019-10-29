Governor: Providing road signs to areas related to funding problem

Traffic signs in the regions are related to the financing problem, said governor of the Shirak province Tigran Petrosyan on Tuesday during the discussion on the topic of road safety in Armenia.
According to him, this problem lies in the legislative plane, which leads to the fact that local authorities feel a lack of financial resources.
"For example, the question of a possible speed decrease in cities, including near schools, which was voiced during today's discussion, is connected with the law, as well as with the need to change road markings and establish road signs," he said.
The Head of the Armenian Traffic Police, Yegor Karapetyan, in turn, proposed to implement a pilot project in Gyumri to reduce speed near schools, adding that preliminary legislative changes must be made and the financial problem should be solved.
Discussion were held in Yerevan on Tuesday on road safety in Armenia.