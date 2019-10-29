Bekaryan: What was happening in Armenia was not even nightmare

What was happening in Armenia was not even a nightmare, said analyst Karen Bekaryan on Tuesday.
According to him, although this is a common fault, nevertheless, in any situation, most of the responsibility lies with the authorities.
As he noted, the authorities are not inclined to listen to expert opinions and analysts. Regarding the prime minister’s notorious statement that “Artsakh is Armenia and point,” Bekaryan noted that it was difficult for him to imagine that such a thing could be advised by the MFA.
He also criticized the Prime Minister’s interview with Kommersant.
“He wants to convince us that we are calling Russians to the region with all the ensuing consequences,” he said.
The analyst noted that the authorities evaluate their work as effective, and the public is happy.
“The punishment for all this will be severe,” he warned.