Powerful earthquake hit Philippines: 9 killed, 200 injured
Powerful earthquake hit Philippines: 9 killed, 200 injured
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least nine people were killed, 200 injured as powerful earthquake hit Philippines Tuesday, RIA Novosti reported reported to Manila Bulletin.

Earlier, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the Philippines. It was later lowered to 6.6.

The tremors also led to the destruction of infrastructure in different areas of the island of Mindanao.

Two weeks ago, another powerful earthquake struck the Philippine island of Mindanao, leaving five people killed and over 70 injured.
