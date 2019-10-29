News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Manvel Grigoryan's defendants file motion to change his restraint
Manvel Grigoryan's defendants file motion to change his restraint
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


Former Armenian MP Manvel Grigoryan's defense filed a motion to change his restrain on bail.

"All members of the medical examination commission set up to investigate Manvel Grigoryan's health state that it was life-threatening, negative dynamics of illness were recorded during his detention, this should be a serious signal for the court," his lawyer said.

The defense also petitioned to invite and interrogate several members of the commission of medical expertise designed to examine Manvel Grigoryan's health.

The results of medical examination designed to study Manvel Grigoryan's health were presented today.

Manvel Grigoryan's health is compatible with his detention and he may attend court hearings, according to conclusion.

"Conditions of detention do not limit the possibility of a detainee's identity being moved and Manvel Grigoryan's situation does not constitute an obstacle to trial."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Lawyer: Human rights activist, Artsakh Ombudsman ready to vouch for Arsen Babayan
The supervising prosecutor submitted a petition to change the preventive measure in respect of Arsen Babayan and release him...
 Armenian police publish footage on shocking murder of elderly woman
When checking operational information in the basement of a house in the metropolitan area of ​​Nor Aresh…
Number of Armenian Traffic Police's employees increases at Gyumri customs point
“Our employees continue to receive as much as they did before…
One of Europol's most wanted criminals detained in Spain
The arrest was made in the city of Marbella...
 German Economy Minister hospitalized after falling off stage
It is not mentioned if he had lost consciousness...
 Court to apply to civil hospital for ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to attend next court hearing
The defendant should be present at the next hearing…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos