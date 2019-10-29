Manvel Grigoryan's defendants file motion to change his restraint

Former Armenian MP Manvel Grigoryan's defense filed a motion to change his restrain on bail.
"All members of the medical examination commission set up to investigate Manvel Grigoryan's health state that it was life-threatening, negative dynamics of illness were recorded during his detention, this should be a serious signal for the court," his lawyer said.
The defense also petitioned to invite and interrogate several members of the commission of medical expertise designed to examine Manvel Grigoryan's health.
The results of medical examination designed to study Manvel Grigoryan's health were presented today.
Manvel Grigoryan's health is compatible with his detention and he may attend court hearings, according to conclusion.
"Conditions of detention do not limit the possibility of a detainee's identity being moved and Manvel Grigoryan's situation does not constitute an obstacle to trial."