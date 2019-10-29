Karapetyan: Road safety begins with its reconstruction, implementation

Road safety begins with their reconstruction and further implementation, said the head of the Armenian Traffic Police Yegor Karapetyan on Tuesday.
According to him, it is always necessary to start with the reconstruction of roads, the installation of road signs and other necessary infrastructure so that the traffic police officers have the opportunity to organize their service and apply sanctions to offenders.
“The growth of vehicles and their technical condition remains an important problem,” he said.
Karapetyan noted that the introduction of speedometers on roads, square markings, the organization of the evacuation of cars parked in the wrong place, are aimed at reducing incidents, but it is also important to use a systematic approach to solving the problem of improving safety.
Discussions were held in Yerevan on Tuesday on the topic of road safety in Armenia.