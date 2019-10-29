News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Karapetyan: Road safety begins with its reconstruction, implementation
Karapetyan: Road safety begins with its reconstruction, implementation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Road safety begins with their reconstruction and further implementation, said the head of the Armenian Traffic Police Yegor Karapetyan on Tuesday.

According to him, it is always necessary to start with the reconstruction of roads, the installation of road signs and other necessary infrastructure so that the traffic police officers have the opportunity to organize their service and apply sanctions to offenders. 

“The growth of vehicles and their technical condition remains an important problem,” he said.

Karapetyan noted that the introduction of speedometers on roads, square markings, the organization of the evacuation of cars parked in the wrong place, are aimed at reducing incidents, but it is also important to use a systematic approach to solving the problem of improving safety.

Discussions were held in Yerevan on Tuesday on the topic of road safety in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lawyer: Human rights activist, Artsakh Ombudsman ready to vouch for Arsen Babayan
The supervising prosecutor submitted a petition to change the preventive measure in respect of Arsen Babayan and release him...
 Armenian police publish footage on shocking murder of elderly woman
When checking operational information in the basement of a house in the metropolitan area of ​​Nor Aresh…
Number of Armenian Traffic Police's employees increases at Gyumri customs point
“Our employees continue to receive as much as they did before…
One of Europol's most wanted criminals detained in Spain
The arrest was made in the city of Marbella...
 German Economy Minister hospitalized after falling off stage
It is not mentioned if he had lost consciousness...
 Court to apply to civil hospital for ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to attend next court hearing
The defendant should be present at the next hearing…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos