Armenian trade union issues statement on outsourcing state bodies' audit

Recently, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister asked public administration bodies to launch the process of terminating the operation of internal audit and organize the process of purchasing the service from the private sector.
The republican trade union of Armenia’s state institutions, local self-government bodies and public services employees have issued a statement on this.
The statement also states the following: “In regard to this, members of the trade union carrying out internal audit have addressed the sector-specific trade union and expressed their concerns.
This process of outsourcing audit to the private sector has already taken place at the Ministry of Finance, and currently, other bodies are offered to be guided by the technical specifications given by the Ministry of Finance of Armenia. The proposed process is in no way substantiated, the goals are not formulated and are incomprehensible. The only thing that is clear is that this is the initiative of the Ministry of Finance.
Examining the issue and studying international practice, the republican trade union of state institutions and local self-government bodies of Armenia on Sunday addressed a letter to the Prime Minister, expressing the position on the given process, and recommended reviewing the approaches and rejecting the initiative.”