German Economy Minister hospitalized after falling off stage

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier stumbled after speaking at a conference on digital technology in Dortmund and fell off the stage.
The minister has been hospitalized, Reuters reported referring to NTV. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-germany-altmaier-fall/german-minister-altmaier-tumbles-from-stage-at-conference-taken-to-hospital-idUSKBN1X80YI
It is not mentioned if he had lost consciousness, but it is said he was undergoing medical treatment. A planned news conference was canceled.