German Economy Minister hospitalized after falling off stage
German Economy Minister hospitalized after falling off stage
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier stumbled after speaking at a conference on digital technology in Dortmund and fell off the stage.

The minister has been hospitalized, Reuters reported referring to NTV.  https://www.reuters.com/article/us-germany-altmaier-fall/german-minister-altmaier-tumbles-from-stage-at-conference-taken-to-hospital-idUSKBN1X80YI

It is not mentioned if he had lost consciousness, but it is said he was undergoing medical treatment. A planned news conference was canceled.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
