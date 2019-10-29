News
EU-supported work-based learning model to be tested at Armenia’s Goris, Stepanavan agricultural colleges
EU-supported work-based learning model to be tested at Armenia’s Goris, Stepanavan agricultural colleges
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

 

YEREVAN. – We need to develop the labor market, we have to meet the demands of the labor market. The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan, said this today at the launch of a joint program of the European Union (EU) and the “Strategic Development Agency” NGO.

The event was also attended by Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, and state and public figures.

The project aims to develop an innovative model of work-based learning that will promote youth employment and reduce the mismatch between vocational skills and labor market demand, as well as foster cooperation between vocational education and training institutions and the private sector.

According to Arayik Harutyunyan, today the labor market has undergone some deformation, but there is a positive trend.

According to experts, the project will strengthen cooperation between the respective institutions and the private sector by testing the work-based learning model in two agricultural specialties at the Goris and Stepanavan agricultural colleges.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
