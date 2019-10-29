Analysis: Armenian government takes planned action 8 months after government debt was almost unchanged

Eight months after the government debt was almost unchanged, the government took a planned action, the Center for Economic Development Initiatives said in an released analysis.
According to it, the state debt of Armenia as of September 31, 2019 exceeded $ 7 billion, making $ 7.05 billion.
In fact, the government initially planned to increase the state debt by about $ 507 million by the end of 2019, it noted.
The initial increase of about $ 507 million in the state debt of Armenia was not effectively managed. The attraction of credit resources in the fourth quarter and their correction to the creation of surplus value could not contribute to the economic growth of Armenia more than if they were attracted at the beginning of the year and were directed to the creation of surplus value for the given year. And finally, the effective management of external debt depends on the creation of surplus value in the economy and the effective management of public debt risks.