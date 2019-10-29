Justice minister: Armenia ready to work on disclosing information on real owners

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan today participated in the workshop on “Transparency of Real Owners”.
The minister expressed gratitude to the Open Government Partnership, the USAID and Transparency International Anti-Corruption Center for making the event possible and stated that, over the past years, the governments of various countries realize that access to information about real owners is one of the ways to lead an effective fight against tax evasion, money-laundering and corruption crimes.
“Today, the Armenian government stays true to the commitments envisaged by the OGP Action Plan more than ever and is ready to make efforts to disclose information about real owners,” Rustam Badasyan said and stressed that the Ministry of Justice is willing to work closely with international partners to bring Armenia’s roadmap for reforms into compliance with the best international practice as an institution responsible for making reforms in this sector.
During the workshop, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan and Executive Director of Open Ownership Tom Townshend signed a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding to provide technical assistance to ensure transparency of real owners.