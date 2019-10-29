Why governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik awarded daughter with honor certificate

YEREVAN. – For the first time in history, employees of the provincial halls and public administration system receive a steady high salary in 2019. Gnel Sanosyan, the Governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, said this in a conversation with journalists today.
Asked what has changed in terms of efficiency, he said: "Nothing has changed in our family."
Regarding his work, the governor said that, “1,500 hectares of arable land have been liberated from the former village heads. The province’s strategic area, which has never been asphalted before, is being asphalted."
Sanosyan said layoffs are expected at the provincial hall.
And asked why the governor had awarded his daughter with an honor certificate, he explained: “A business forum was organized on May 11, about 20 volunteers helping to organize the forum. Among those 20 was my daughter. We gave an honor certificate to all 20 and other helpers.”