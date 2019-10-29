News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian police publish footage on shocking murder of elderly woman
Armenian police publish footage on shocking murder of elderly woman
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


Armenian police published a video about the shocking murder of an elderly woman committed 14 years ago.

As reported earlier, when checking operational information in the basement of a house in the metropolitan area of ​​Nor Aresh, the remains of a woman were found. 

On October 28, police officers visited a home where, according to operative information, a brutal murder was committed in September 2005, and in order to conceal the traces of the murder, the perpetrator had buried the victim’s body in the basement, about 1.5 meters deep.

On the day the crime was committed, a quarrel occurred between the victim and her relative. As a result, the man strangled an elderly relative. To hide the traces of the crime, the man buried his body in the basement of the house.

It was also established that the sister of the murdered woman in 2005 submitted a statement of disappearance. The suspect confessed and was detained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lawyer: Human rights activist, Artsakh Ombudsman ready to vouch for Arsen Babayan
The supervising prosecutor submitted a petition to change the preventive measure in respect of Arsen Babayan and release him...
 Number of Armenian Traffic Police's employees increases at Gyumri customs point
“Our employees continue to receive as much as they did before…
One of Europol's most wanted criminals detained in Spain
The arrest was made in the city of Marbella...
 German Economy Minister hospitalized after falling off stage
It is not mentioned if he had lost consciousness...
 Court to apply to civil hospital for ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to attend next court hearing
The defendant should be present at the next hearing…
Manvel Grigoryan's defendants file motion to change his restraint
The defense also petitioned to invite and interrogate several members of the commission of medical expertise designed to examine Manvel Grigoryan's health…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos