Armenian police publish footage on shocking murder of elderly woman

Armenian police published a video about the shocking murder of an elderly woman committed 14 years ago.
As reported earlier, when checking operational information in the basement of a house in the metropolitan area of Nor Aresh, the remains of a woman were found.
On October 28, police officers visited a home where, according to operative information, a brutal murder was committed in September 2005, and in order to conceal the traces of the murder, the perpetrator had buried the victim’s body in the basement, about 1.5 meters deep.
On the day the crime was committed, a quarrel occurred between the victim and her relative. As a result, the man strangled an elderly relative. To hide the traces of the crime, the man buried his body in the basement of the house.
It was also established that the sister of the murdered woman in 2005 submitted a statement of disappearance. The suspect confessed and was detained.