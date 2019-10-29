News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian police reveal concealment of AMD 700,000,000 at Republican Stadium
Armenian police reveal concealment of AMD 700,000,000 at Republican Stadium
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


Based on the operational information obtained by the Department for Corruption and Counterinfluence on Crimes against Economic Activities of the General Department for the Fight against Organized Crimes of the Police of Armenia, factual data were obtained with the prepared materials according to which, starting from November 2003 to July 2018, the administration of the “Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium” of the Football Federation of Armenia de facto carried out entrepreneurial activities in the premises of the stadium without special permission from the Ministry of Finance of Armenia. in particular, the administration organized a wholesale flower fair and partially inserted AMD 160,000 from each florist in the cashier. According to the information that is clear at this moment, in the mentioned period, nearly AMD 849,600,000 was collected, yet a total of AMD 149,519,905 was formulated. In this way, circulation of AMD 700,000,000 was concealed and taxes in the total amount of AMD 97,861,424 were not paid.

 

During the preparation of materials, the General Department for the Fight against Organized Crimes of the Police of Armenia apprehended people through whom the individual entrepreneur had carried out unlawful entrepreneurial activities starting from August 2018.

 

The Police have instituted a criminal case that has been forwarded to the Investigation Department of the State Revenue Committee for further examination. The operational intelligence actions continue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
At least 13 killed in Iraq protests
Pupils and students ignored the warnings of the authorities…
 Lawyer: Human rights activist, Artsakh Ombudsman ready to vouch for Arsen Babayan
The supervising prosecutor submitted a petition to change the preventive measure in respect of Arsen Babayan and release him...
 Armenian police publish footage on shocking murder of elderly woman
When checking operational information in the basement of a house in the metropolitan area of ​​Nor Aresh…
Number of Armenian Traffic Police's employees increases at Gyumri customs point
“Our employees continue to receive as much as they did before…
One of Europol's most wanted criminals detained in Spain
The arrest was made in the city of Marbella...
 German Economy Minister hospitalized after falling off stage
It is not mentioned if he had lost consciousness...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos