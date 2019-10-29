Armenian police reveal concealment of AMD 700,000,000 at Republican Stadium

Based on the operational information obtained by the Department for Corruption and Counterinfluence on Crimes against Economic Activities of the General Department for the Fight against Organized Crimes of the Police of Armenia, factual data were obtained with the prepared materials according to which, starting from November 2003 to July 2018, the administration of the “Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium” of the Football Federation of Armenia de facto carried out entrepreneurial activities in the premises of the stadium without special permission from the Ministry of Finance of Armenia. in particular, the administration organized a wholesale flower fair and partially inserted AMD 160,000 from each florist in the cashier. According to the information that is clear at this moment, in the mentioned period, nearly AMD 849,600,000 was collected, yet a total of AMD 149,519,905 was formulated. In this way, circulation of AMD 700,000,000 was concealed and taxes in the total amount of AMD 97,861,424 were not paid.
During the preparation of materials, the General Department for the Fight against Organized Crimes of the Police of Armenia apprehended people through whom the individual entrepreneur had carried out unlawful entrepreneurial activities starting from August 2018.
The Police have instituted a criminal case that has been forwarded to the Investigation Department of the State Revenue Committee for further examination. The operational intelligence actions continue.