SkyPower interested in cooperation with Armenia in solar energy
SkyPower interested in cooperation with Armenia in solar energy
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Today, President Serzh Sargsyan received a delegation from SkyPower, and led by Charles Cohen, Chief Commercial Officer of this large international company specializing in solar energy, and which is in Armenia at the invitation of the President.

Welcoming the companies’ readiness to cooperate with our country, the President said that Armenia attaches great importance to the development of the renewable energy sector and is open for cooperation.

Cohen said that they are interested in cooperating with Armenia and have already carried out preliminary studies on the opportunities for development of solar energy in Armenia and implementation of programs that will be presented during the forthcoming meetings with the representatives of the Armenian government.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
