Number of Armenian Traffic Police's employees increases at Gyumri customs point

As a result of structural changes, the number of Traffic Police officers to service the customs clearance point in Gyumri was increased, Yegor Karapetyan, head of the Armenian Traffic Police, told reporters on Tuesday.
He added that another calculation was involved in the customs service, which is associated with an increase in traffic to the Shirak province and Gyumri.
Touching upon the issue of salaries of Traffic Police officers, Karapetyan noted that there were no changes.
“Our employees continue to receive as much as they did before,” he concluded.
The opening date of customs in Gyumri with a total area of over 21 hectares was postponed from October 11 to November 2019. The decision to transfer customs from Yerevan to Gyumri caused discontent among auto importers.