News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia official: No community enlargement process takes place due to political expediency
Armenia official: No community enlargement process takes place due to political expediency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – People who criticize community-based reform to be carried out and raise concerns are either uninformed, or simply distorting the situation. The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, said this in a conversation with journalists today in the National Assembly.

"If they are attentive and have seen the draft in the E-draft, they should be aware that at the same time another draft law was also put into circulation by the National Assembly, on making amendments to the law on local referendums, and  with the enlargement in those communities, as well as enlargement in those communities to make a decision.

“If there is an initiative group in these communities who thinks the enlargement is ineffective, then they get a chance through a signature campaign to hold a local referendum. And in the referendum it will be decided whether their initiative was right or wrong," the minister said, adding that everything is done to ensure that the public's voice is heard and that no enlargement process takes place due to political expediency.

"This is done to secure the economic potential of our communities," Papikyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Minister: Reduction strategy will continue in Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure
The final number of employees on the draft budget for 2020 should be 313…
 Minister: Armenian government will continue its support to farmers
AMD 800 million will be allocated for this purpose instead of the current AMD 929 million…
 Analysis: Armenian government takes planned action 8 months after government debt was almost unchanged
The state debt of Armenia as of September 31, 2019 exceeded $ 7 billion, making $ 7.05 billion…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went down in the country…
 Environment minister: Expenditures for cleaning Lake Sevan in 2020 will increase
“The total budget is AMD 6.9 billion, and AMD 1.6 billion of which is the funds from a grant…
AMD 6.8 billion to be allocated to Armenian Environment Ministry in 2020
The funds allocated for the implementation of 117 activities under 20 programs were taken into account…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos