Environment minister: Expenditures for cleaning Lake Sevan in 2020 will increase

Armenian Environment Ministry has amended the budget allocation for 2020. The wages of foresters will increase, air Armenian Environment Minister Erik Grigoryan on Tuesday during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to the minister, fuel and travel expenses were reduced.
“The total budget is AMD 6.9 billion, and AMD 1.6 billion of which is the funds from a grant provided by the German Development Bank. We have five programs, and 28 events,” he said.
According to him, the costs of cleaning Lake Sevan will be increased.