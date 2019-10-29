Armenian minister on news about appointment as National Security Service Director

This hasn’t been discussed with me, and I have no pretension to hold such an office. This is what Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon news about his appointment to the office of Director of the National Security Service.
“I am currently the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures and am trying to perform my duties properly. Anything can happen, but I have no pretension to hold that office. I believe I’m holding an office that can help me do more,” he said.