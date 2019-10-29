Minister: It is planned to attract diaspora to plant new trees in Armenia

Considerable funds were allocated from the state budget of Armenia for the conservation of forests, said Armenian Environment Minister Erik Grigoryan on Tuesday.
His remarks came in response to comment how he intends to plant 10 million trees, since in the draft budget for 2020 such no programs are planned and, therefore, no funds will be allocated for this.
The Minister noted that they plan to plant new trees, and for this they have already begun talks with the Russian, Belarusian and Kazakh sides with the aim of acquiring seedlings. “And since tree planting is an all-Armenian event, they also suggest that financing will be carried out not only from the budget, but also with the support of the diaspora and other sources,” Grigoryan noted.