Armenian MP on Vazgen Manukyan and Serzh Sargsyan

Vazgen Manukyan has been expressing his discontent with the authorities during interviews with media outlets many times already, but I won’t tell you what the Prime Minister’s decision will be. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon whether President of the Public Council Vazgen Manukyan will be impeached or not.

“In terms of the timeframe, it is impossible to dismiss Manukyan in any way since his term of office ends in April 2020. However, Manukyan is expressing his discontent, and yesterday he stated that if people don’t want to work with him, he can leave. I don’t know if he wants to work or not. I think it’s up to him to decide,” he said.

According to Alen Simonyan, there was initially no point in establishing the Public Council. “I don’t rule out the fact that it was established in order to keep Vazgen Manukyan busy with something since ex-president Serzh Sargsyan had a habit of keeping everyone busy or getting rid of them so that they wouldn’t speak out. I don’t think it’s appropriate to have a public council,” Alen Simonyan said, adding that this was simply his opinion.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that MP Arman Babajanyan had addressed the Prime Minister with the demand to impeach President of the Public Council Vazgen Manukyan.