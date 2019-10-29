Azerbaijan MFA transmits note of protest to France Ambassador

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan yesterday called French Ambassador Zakari Gros and delivered a note of protest regarding the meeting of head of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes territorial council Laurent Wauquiez and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan and the signing of a joint declaration by both Voquier and Mayilyan in Yerevan.
As reported contact.az, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov declared that the calls “reflected in the declaration” cause a blow to the process of negotiations. The Ambassador was told that the signing of such “unlawful documents” casts a shade on the unbiased and intermediary role of Paris. The French Ambassador was required to have the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs interfere and provide explanations to Azerbaijan.
In his turn, Gros declared that France’s position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains of principle and unchanged.