Supreme Spiritual Council's assembly begins at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
Supreme Spiritual Council's assembly begins at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

On October 28, under the chairmanship of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the enlarged assembly of the Supreme Spiritual Council began in the assembly hall of the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians.

 

The assembly began with the welcoming remarks by the Catholicos of All Armenians, who gave his patriarchal blessings to the assemblymen and welcomed the presence of Patriarchal Vicar of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, Bishop Sahag Mashalian, who is participating in the assembly of the Supreme Spiritual Council for the first time and will be speaking about the issues related to the Patriarchate and the election of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople.

 

Issues related to administration, regular and pontifical life and the mission of society and education will be discussed during the four-day assembly.
Հայերեն
