Minister: Reduction strategy will continue in Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure
Minister: Reduction strategy will continue in Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The staff of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia has slightly decreased as a result of the reform of the government structure, said Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Suren Papikyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.

According to him, the final number of employees on the draft budget for 2020 should be 313. 

“But this is only the initial stage. We do not make reductions at our discretion. Units are reduced if there is another unit that can fulfill both its own and other functional duties.

Optimization, as Papikyan noted, is a dynamic process that is still underway.

He also noted that the draft budget for 2020 provides for the implementation by the Ministry of about 23 programs out of 127 events.

This makes a total of AMD 353 billion 477 million 990 thousand, he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
