Armenian PM receives delegation led by UN Under-Secretary-General
Armenian PM receives delegation led by UN Under-Secretary-General
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received the delegation led by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

 

The Prime Minister welcomed DiCarlo’s visit to Armenia and attached importance to the close cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the United Nations in different directions. He highly appreciated the UN’s support to the institutional reforms taking place in Armenia, including the amendments to the Electoral Code.

 

DiCarlo welcomed the democratic reforms taking place in Armenia and highlighted the UN’s willingness to work closely with the Government of Armenia. She also congratulated the Prime Minister on Armenia’s election as member of the UN Human Rights Council and wished her Armenian colleagues success.

 

Pashinyan and DiCarlo also touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and attached importance to the creation of a favorable atmosphere and the advancement of the negotiations on the basis of mutual trust. The parties also exchanged views on other issues related to regional security.
This text available in   Հայերեն
