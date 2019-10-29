International affairs expert: Armenia doesn't have a Security Council

Armenia doesn’t have a Security Council. This is what international affairs expert Suren Sargsyan said during a discussion entitled “The Changing Middle East and the Security Climate of Armenia” and organized by Voskanapat Analytical Center today.

“The Security Council has paralyzed the activities of the Council over the past two years. A security council is a major institution in all countries, but Armenia doesn’t have one. The US National Security Council is coordinated by the President’s advisor, who is one of the most influential people not only in the United States, but also around the world,” Suren Sargsyan said, adding that, in the global sense, Armenia doesn’t have a strategy.

“We have to know where we’re headed, what our threats are and who are enemies are. For instance, Pakistan is the only country that says Armenia doesn’t exist and says the country on the map is Azerbaijan. There is no document stating that Pakistan is Armenia’s enemy. Of course, there are research and analytical centers in Armenia and abroad that conduct interesting studies devoted to our region. Armenia doesn’t have the culture of working with experts. There is simply a state institution that says experts need to be driven away. The absence of global tactics poses a serious threat to national security. There are no state officials who truly know what kind of a country Azerbaijan is.”