US House to vote on Armenian Genocide resolution, Armenia parliament ex-speaker charged, 29.10.19 digest

Armenia News - NEWS.am presents ad daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 29.10.2019:
· The US House of Representatives Rules Committee has cleared the Armenian Genocide Resolution, H.Res.296, for vote of the full House of Representatives, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) tweeted.
The debates and historic vote on the resolution is scheduled to take place on today, on October 29.
The Turkish Embassy in Washington has launched a mobilization campaign at highest level against House Resolution 296, which recognizes the Armenian Genocide.
Turkish organizations have begun sending letters to their members, urging them to immediately mobilize against the resolution, the People's Movement of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The House majority Democrats, who form the majority in this legislature, are likely to pass the Armenian Genocide Resolution on October 31.
· Armenian parliament former speaker Ara Babloyan has been charged Monday, as part of the investigation into Hrayr Tovmasyan’s appointment in March 2018 as chair of Armenia’s Constitutional Court.
A recognizance not to leave was chosen as a preventive measure.
The charge brought against former chair of Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan concerns two articles on usurpation of power on with respect to official fraud, said Ara Babloyan’s attorney Aram Vardevanyan.
“We don’t accept the charge with respect to both articles. We believe it is groundless and entails several problems from the legal perspective,” he noted.
· The European Court of Human Rights has received and registered applications by Armenian second President Robert Kocharyan regarding violations of the convention law permitted in his detention, ex-Armenian President’s team of lawyers wrote on Facebook.
"The ECHR Secretariat informed the Advocate Team that the applications were received on October 17 and October 18, and the court will examine them at the earliest opportunity," the statement said.
· Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has arrived in Armenia on a one-day working visit.
The visit of the Russian minister began in Gyumri, whee he will visit the 102nd Russian base, a museum and an Orthodox church, and meet with young army cadets. Sergey Shoigu will come to Yerevan and will be received by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan.
The combat potential of the 102nd Russian military base, which is deployed on the territory of Armenia, will almost double after equipping with new and modernized models of weapons and military equipment, the commander of the 102nd Russian military base, Colonel Nikolai Martynyuk told Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Gyumri.
· The Armenian Emergencies Ministry received a call Tuesday that an explosive device was installed at Hyatt Place hotel located in Yerevan.
The evacuation of people was carried out. The research has been conducted.
By 1:17pm the search was completed. No explosive device detected.