Tuesday
October 29
At least 13 killed in Iraq protests
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics, Incidents

At least 13 people have Benn killed in Iraqi protests on Tuesday night, when Iraqi security forces fired on a crowd of demonstrators, Reuters reported

Two people were killed and 112 injured yesterday, as a result of street clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Iraq. Pupils and students ignored the warnings of the authorities and joined the demonstrators protesting against the collapse of the economy and widespread corruption.

At least 250 people died in Iraq in October. The government in Baghdad imposed a curfew that has been in force since midnight. Soon after this decree, the influential Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called for the holding of early elections in Iraq.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
