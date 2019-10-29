European Commission: Facebook, Google and Twitter urged to do more to combat fake news

Facebook (FB.O), Google (GOOGL.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N) must do more to tackle fake news or face regulatory action, the European Commission said on Tuesday, reports Reuters.
The Commission is now drawing up regulations known as the Digital Services Act. This will set out liability and safety rules for digital platforms, services and products, a move which has already triggered fears in the tech industry of heavy-handed intervention.
“Large-scale automated propaganda and disinformation persist and there is more work to be done under all areas of the Code. We cannot accept this as a new normal,” they said.
They called on the companies to cooperate with more independent bodies. An independent consultant hired by the Commission will publish its assessment early next year, followed by the EU executive’s own study.