News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
European Commission: Facebook, Google and Twitter urged to do more to combat fake news
European Commission: Facebook, Google and Twitter urged to do more to combat fake news
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Facebook (FB.O), Google (GOOGL.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N) must do more to tackle fake news or face regulatory action, the European Commission said on Tuesday, reports Reuters.

The Commission is now drawing up regulations known as the Digital Services Act. This will set out liability and safety rules for digital platforms, services and products, a move which has already triggered fears in the tech industry of heavy-handed intervention.

“Large-scale automated propaganda and disinformation persist and there is more work to be done under all areas of the Code. We cannot accept this as a new normal,” they said.

They called on the companies to cooperate with more independent bodies. An independent consultant hired by the Commission will publish its assessment early next year, followed by the EU executive’s own study.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian high technological industry minister attending "Safe and Smart Cities" conference in Doha
Minister Hakob Arshakyan attended the opening ceremony of the...
 Minister presents Armenian pavilion to His Highnesses Amir of Qatar and President of Rwanda
“His Highnesses the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame…
 Minister: Goal of authorities is to turn Armenia into regional technology center
“The enter of Xilinx will not only create jobs, but also bring new technologies into the country…
 Ambassador: Armenia can learn from Korea’s IT experience
Korean businessmen have a weak idea of ​​the Armenian economy…
Trump complains to Apple CEO that there is no home button on his iPhone
"To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!" the US president tweeted…
 Armen Sarkissian visits Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries started as a shipbuilding company and today it has become the largest industrial and technological company…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos