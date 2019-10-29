47260 hectares of land harvested in Artsakh

Artsakh Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan convened an extended consultation dedicated to the winter preparations and ongoing agricultural works.
Separate reports were made by the Deputy Mayor of Stepanakert and the regional administration, presenting the current activities and problems existing in the area to ensure the normal functioning of the communities during the winter.
The Director of State Emergency Service presented the process of technical security examinations carried out in the republic before the heating season.
Current agricultural works were also discussed during the extended consultation. According to the operative data presented by the Minister of Agriculture, 47260 hectares have been harvested. Most of the corn and sunflower harvest work has been completed.