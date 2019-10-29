Armenian MPs discontent with Yerevan mayor's absence from budget discussion

The fact that Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan is not attending the discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget has nothing to do with his attitude towards the National Assembly and doesn’t show that he is irresponsible. This is what Deputy Mayor Hayk Sargsyan declared during a discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget at the National Assembly today.
The deputies of the National Assembly expressed discontent with the fact that Marutyan wasn’t attending the discussion.
“I would like to ask you to comment on this irresponsible behavior. I would also like to remind that the Prime Minister would strictly criticize the former mayor of Yerevan for not attending the discussions, but the current mayor is doing the same thing,” deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Armen Yeghiazaryan said.
In response, Sargsyan stated that the mayor wasn’t informed about the specific date of the hearings since the municipality had received the notice late and the mayor’s trip had been planned in advance.
Yeghiazaryan noted that the time limits for discussions on the budget are established by law and are specific.