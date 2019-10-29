Armenia PM receives Russia Defense Minister

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, army general Sergey Shoygu and his delegation, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.
Greeting the Russian defense minister, Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the strategic ties between Russia and Armenia, emphasized that the Russian-Armenian partnership in the defense sector contributes to the strengthening of stability and security in the region, expressed satisfaction with the military and military-technical cooperation and stated that the minister’s visit will promote further expansion of that cooperation.
The Russian defense minister expressed gratitude for the cordial reception, expressed satisfaction with the mutual cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and, in the context of future development of the cooperation, attached importance to the signing of the 2020 Cooperation Plan between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation today.
Pashinyan and Shoygu exchanged views on the enhancement of the Russian-Armenian strategic ties, further deepening of mutual cooperation in the military-technical sector, issues related to regional and international security, the state of affairs in Syria and the Armenian humanitarian mission.