Council of Europe representatives to visit Armenia

From October 31 to November 1, 2019, representatives of the Council of Europe will pay an informative visit to Yerevan, and the visit concerns the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention), as reported the Council of Europe.

“The delegation of the Council of Europe will comprise Head of the Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (GREVIO), Mrs. Mrslin Nadi, Vice-President of the Venice Commission Veronica Bilkova, Member of the Parliament of Serbia Dubravka Filipovsky, as well as representatives of the Secretariat of the Council of Europe. The delegation will take part in several meetings to raise awareness about the Istanbul Convention and specify its goals and provisions.

The visit will include meetings with the Standing Committee on the Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs and the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly to be moderated by the head of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, bilateral meetings with the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, a meeting with the Police, civil society organizations and representatives of the international community in Yerevan.

This informative visit comes after the Venice Commission’s adoption of the conclusion regarding the consequences of ratification of the Istanbul Convention that specified that no provision of the Istanbul Convention may be considered contradicting to the Constitution of Armenia,” the press release reads.