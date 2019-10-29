Kim Kardashian on Genocide vote: This is for me, and millions of Armenians who descended from genocide survivors

Activist, entrepreneur, beauty mogul and producer Kim Kardashian West tweeted ahead of historic Armenian Genocide resolution vote at the House of Representatives.
“Today, the House of Representatives is voting on H.RES. 296 which would recognize the #ArmenianGenocide. This is personal for me, and millions of Armenians who descended from genocide survivors. Call Congress and tell them it’s time to act!” Kardashian tweeted.
As reported earlier, the US House of Representatives Rules Committee has cleared the Armenian Genocide Resolution, H.Res.296, for vote of the full House of Representatives. The debates and historic vote on the resolution are being held on Tuesday.
