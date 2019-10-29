News
Tuesday
October 29
Karabakh President receives Armenia Emergency Situations Minister
Karabakh President receives Armenia Emergency Situations Minister
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan today received Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

 

Several issues related to the partnership of the relevant government agencies of the two Armenian republics were discussed during the meeting attended by Director of the State Service for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Artsakh Vladik Khachatryan.
