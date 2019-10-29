Armenia Special Investigation Service accepts Constitutional Court President case for proceedings

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has accepted the criminal case related to President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan for proceedings, as reported Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service Marina Ohanjanyan.
The Service has accepted the case for proceedings under part 2 of Article 308 of the Criminal Code of Armenia.
Earlier, the Investigative Committee had issued a press release stating that it had obtained data about prima facie misuse of official powers by Hrayr Tovmasyan during his term of office as minister of justice.