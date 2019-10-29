News
Wednesday
October 30
Armenia Deputy PM attends United Nations Day reception
Armenia Deputy PM attends United Nations Day reception
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan attended the solemn reception hosted on the occasion of United Nations Day, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.

 

On behalf of himself and the Government, the Deputy Prime Minister congratulated everyone on the occasion of United Nations Day and expressed gratitude to the United Nations Office in Armenia for the fruitful cooperation.

 

UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp handed a badge with the national flag of the Republic of Armenia and the flag of the United Nations Organization to the Deputy Prime Minister as a sign of United Nations Day.
Հայերեն
