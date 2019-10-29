Gianni Buquicchio is wanted, according to Armenian lawyer

Based on a report filed by a well-known citizen, as Yervand Varosyan (attorney of former deputy chief of staff of the National Assembly of Armenia Arsen Babayan) states on his Facebook page, the evidence obtained in the criminal case instituted by the Special Investigation Service shows that citizen Gianni Buquicchio (born on November 19, 1944 in Barri, Italy, of Italian nationality, citizen of Italy, residing in the canals of Venice), holding the office of head of legal consulting department of the Council of Europe between 1990 and 1996, based on personal and group interests, acting in conspiracy with a group of anonymous persons, committing official fraud, entered in the Malbari electronic system of document circulation (former Marlboro) false data about holding the office of head of the department for contracts of the Council of Europe simultaneously, as a result of which the group of unknown persons seized power in the European Union and possessed the powers of the European Court.

According to Varosyan’s post, “a decision has been taken to involve Gianni Buquicchio as an accused-on-trial under Article 300 of the EU Criminal Code, and a search for the accused-on-trial has been declared. A special divers’ squad has been sent to Venice to find citizen G. B. The preliminary investigation continues.”